First Medallion Hunt clue will be announced

The Office of Outreach & Engagement at the University of Minnesota Crookston will host the annual Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social on Wednesday, August 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Peterson Gazebo on the Campus Mall (rain site: Northern Lights Lounge, Sargeant Student Center).

Members of the campus and the Crookston community are invited to enjoy free ice cream.

Furthermore, as part of the Ox Cart Days festivities, there will be a Veterans Recognition Ceremony honoring select local veterans. The ceremony is hosted by the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group.

At 4:45 p.m. the first clue for the 2019 Ox Cart Days Medallion Hunt will be announced. The UMC Bookstore will be open until 5 p.m. and will have special T‐shirts on sale for only $8.99. Discounted tickets for the Minnesota State Fair will be available to purchase at the Bookstore.