Robert Rogge, 67, of St. Paul, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Emeralds of St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Bob was born August 20, 1951, the son of Wayne and Marian (Shubert) Rogge, in Clarkfield, Minnesota. Bob grew up on the family farm. He attended school in Clarkfield. He was editor of his High School yearbook, played basketball, captain of his wrestling team and enjoyed racing cars. Bob’s life took a turn when he was in a tragic car accident at the age of 17 while goose hunting on a rural road near the farm. He was left paralyzed becoming a quadriplegic as a result of the accident. Bob’s life and that of the family would be forever changed. He did his rehabilitation at the University of Minnesota and Courage Center. Bob was able to return home where he graduated from high school.

Bob, with the loving care and determination of his parents, went on to attend Southwest State University in Marshall. Bob than moved to an assisted living in Minneapolis and began a career with The Pillsbury company organizing taste testing of food products. He loved his work and even more, his coworkers, as they remained friends years after he retired. Bob was limited by his disability, but he still looked forward to going to his parent’s lake place on Lake Minnewaska to fish and be with family. He also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, going to the casinos and sporting events in Minneapolis. Bob was always seen smiling. He will be remembered for his good nature, concern for others and on-going perseverance with the never-ending challenges of being a quadriplegic.

Bob is survived by his mother, Marian Rogge; sister, Pat Rogge; brothers Leland Rogge and Greg Rogge. Bob was preceded in death by his father Wayne. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo for Robert Rogge.