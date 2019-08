The Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston pageants took place on Tuesday, August 13 at the Crookston High School auditorium.

Reese DeLage was crowned Little Miss Crookston 2019, Abigail Bruley first runner up and Hamsini Chanda second runner up.

Carley Knutson was crowned Junior Miss Crookston 2019, Avery Trudeau first runner up and Emily Bowman second runner up.