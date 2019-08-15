Sioux Trails Mental Health Center to Partner with Visions for Families and Community Collaborative to bring Children’s Trauma-Informed Care Initiative (CTIC) to Watonwan County.

ST. JAMES, MINNESOTA (August 15, 2019) Sioux Trails announced today that they are rolling out new services beginning August 2019 for residents of Watonwan County following the receipt of a mini-grant from Visions for Families and Community Collaborative of Watonwan County.



These additional services and supports are aimed at increasing community awareness; providing education for professionals and other community stakeholders. In addition to the previously provided evidence-based services Sioux Trails is enhancing the support offered families.



Children, ages 3-18, residing in Watonwan County will now have increased access to evidence-based trauma care through the agency’s Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program (TF-CBT). Services are available in the St. James office as well as St. James, Madelia and Butterfield-Odin Schools. A monthly therapeutic support group will also be available for caregivers of children enrolled in TF-CBT programming. Additionally, the agency will be offering a six month caregiver education group, Parenting with C.A.R.E. based on the work of Ray Nordine.

Community events to build awareness and provide opportunities for education include a community presentation at St. James High School (Fall 2019) and a 5k to honor National Trauma Awareness Month (May 2020).

If your child or a loved one has experienced a traumatic event, please reach out to our clinic at (507) 375-1005 to schedule an intake appointment today!

About Sioux Trails Mental Health Center

Sioux Trails Mental Health Center is a rule 29 licensed, non-profit, community mental health center that first began providing therapeutic services in 1966. The agency collaborates with local counties, hospitals, and other service organizations to provide quality client services to residents. Services are available in five clinics, and when appropriate, in clients’ home, worksite, school, or community. Our programs include outpatient therapy services, assessment and evaluation services, ARMHS, CTSS, psychiatry/medication services, DBT programs, anger management and domestic violence programs and in school services. Our goal is to provide quality, innovative health services that are affordable, accessible, responsive and culturally sensitive. Visit www.siouxtrails.org for additional details on services available in your area.