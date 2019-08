Here's the latest...

Due to a Saturday evening forecast that includes rain and thunderstorms, several major Ox Cart Days Festival events have been postponed or relocated.

The Torchlight Parade has been moved to Sunday at 4 p.m. along its traditional route. The fireworks have also been moved to Sunday night.

The Johnny Holm Band Dance scheduled for Saturday night downtown has been moved to Crookston Sports Center.

Sunday's weather forecast calls for a lot of sun.