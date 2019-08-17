Thanks to city council and PUC for their hard work in selecting a new city manager. Thanks also to those home based child care providers who answered my survey questions.

There really was a city council meeting Tuesday night, but you won’t read about it in the Herald-Dispatch today. Because we print early Wednesday morning, when I return to my office after the city council meeting to write about it, the space available is already set out for me. The space I have is the space I get. (Unless something really big happened, then we would finagle more space.)

Tuesday night I decided that the article about our long-awaited City Manager selection was more important than a recounting of the city council meeting. I’ll have more news on the meeting in next week’s newspaper (and, nothing earth-shattering was decided at the meeting.) By then, it is also likely there will have been a special city council meeting to accept an employment agreement between the city and Bob Elston, our new city manager.

I attended the Meet and Greet for the candidates last Thursday afternoon and also attended the city council meeting where the formal interviews were conducted. My impression on meeting the two other candidates was that they had educational credentials, some valid experience, and could possibly do the job. Both expressed a good impression of Sleepy Eye. One had a more outgoing personality.

What I believed, and apparently most of the Public Utility commissioners and city council members also did, was that Bob’s many years of experience with Sleepy Eye city government, oversight of the large budget of the PUC, and familiarity with the major street projects in the near future, made him the best person for the job.

I thank those city officials who participated in the hiring process. They had a tough job, requiring many hours of extra work, and did it very professionally.

Congratulations to Bob. I know he will be a good resource for me when I need information on city projects and decisions.

I hope you will take the time to read the article in our series on child care in Sleepy Eye. When the city met with home-based providers several weeks ago, a few of them expressed concern about the establishment of a center-based care facility, and questioned if there really is a shortage of spots.

I was interested in finding out how many openings exist in those home-based child care businesses, so I conducted a survey. I was very disappointed that five of the providers declined to answer me. I was surprised that three of those were women who had attended the meeting with the city, but did not care to contribute to my research.

My next effort in the series will be to try to find out about a child care need analysis completed by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. The report showed a shortage of two spots in the 56085 area. I want to learn how the data was analyzed and what it means for Sleepy Eye.

Stay tuned.