Employees from Bayer-Redwood Falls recommended Ruby’s Pantry of Redwood Falls to receive a $3,000 grant from the Bayer Fund. Funds from the grant will be used to help cover the costs of putting on monthly food distributions in the community.

“Ruby’s Pantry of Redwood Falls distributes roughly 250-300 shares monthly impacting in excess of 500-800 people each month,” said Lindsey Caraway, Redwood Falls site leader at Ruby’s Pantry Redwood Falls.

“The work Ruby’s Pantry does in helping the people of our community is a great example of helping out our neighbors in a time of need and goes to the core of our community and why we recommended them for the Bayer Fund,” said Dana Jacobs, site lead at the Redwood Falls soybean production site. “We’re proud to support Ruby’s Pantry with this Bayer Fund grant."

In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to non-profit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development.

Non-profit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.

According to Caraway, Ruby’s Pantry of Redwood Falls has been distributing corporate excess food for the past five years. It offers a once monthly food distribution event typically done at the National Guard Armory. Ruby’s Pantry is blessed with more than 100 volunteers a month who distribute to 250-300 guests each month.

The Bayer Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.