This summer the Wabasso Jaxx brought amateur baseball back to the Wabasso community.
Beginning in late May and ending in early August, Wabasso played 18 total games.
Over the course of the season, Wabasso’s offensive, defensive and pitching stats were compiled.
Sam Guetter led the team in runs (11), hits (16), doubles (7), was tied for first in home runs (1), runs batted in (10), batting average (.262), tied for first in stolen bases (2), slugging percentage (.426), and on-base and slugging percentage (.764).
Josh Guetter and CJ Theis each led the team with 11 singles.
Caleb Frericks hit the lone triple of the year, and Theis added the other home run for the team.
Theis also led the team in walks with 11, and Frericks led the team in on-base percentage (.365).
On the mound, Devan Liebl led all Jaxx pitchers with 48 1/3 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts, and a 5.59 earned run average.
Defensively, Liebl led the team with 78 putouts, followed by 71 for Sam Guetter and 61 for Carter Guetter.
Carter Guetter and Jayden Eis both threw out three runners behind the plate.
Kenric Baune led all starters in fielding percentage at .976.
Batting Average
Sam Guetter .262
Caleb Frericks .259
Kyle Jacobson .225
Runs
Sam Guetter 11
Caleb Frericks 6
DJ Argetsinger 6
Hits
Sam Guetter 16
Caleb Frericks 14
Josh Guetter 13
CJ Theis 13
RBI
Sam Guetter 10
CJ Theis 8
Kenric Baune 8
On-Base Percentage
Caleb Frericks .365
Sam Guetter .338
CJ Theis .333
Slugging Percentage
Sam Guetter .338
Caleb Frericks .352
Kyle Jacobson .275
On-Base plus Slugging Percentage
Sam Guetter .764
Caleb Frericks .717
CJ Theis .599
Innings Pitched
Devan Liebl 48.33
Kyle Lechner 32
Tony Franta 22
Ryan Liebl 21.67
Strikeouts
Devan Liebl 27
Kyle Lechner 22
Ryan Liebl 14
Walks/Hits per Innings Pitched
Devan Liebl 1.531
Caleb Frericks 2.129
Tony Franta 2.136
Fielding Percentage
Kenric Baune .976
CJ Theis .975
Josh Guetter .951