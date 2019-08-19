At the opening of the Johnny Holm Band Street Dance, Mark Hastings was introduced to the crowd.

At the opening of the Johnny Holm Band Street Dance, Mark Hastings was introduced to the crowd. Hastings is a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) hockey coach and a Crookston native. He was supposed to be the parade grand marshal, but because the parade was rescheduled, he was introduced at the street dance instead. The dance was held on Saturday, August 17 in the Crookston Sports Center because of rain. The event was sponsored by Christian Brother's Ford.