Crowds of people enjoyed everything “Corn Days” in Sleepy Eye on Aug. 16 and 17. A big crowd gathered to watch the Corn Eating Contest at noon on Friday, pitting perennial winners, Del Monte, against challengers Haala Industries. (Del Monte won again, for the final time, it turns out.) Enjoy more photos from the weekend.