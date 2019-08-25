A woman was arrested for DWI.

A report of an assault in Gonvick, Minn. late Friday night, Aug. 23 led responding Polk County deputies to discover a deceased male. A female was arrested for driving while intoxicated.



No names have yet to be released, pending notification of relatives.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office received the call at approximately 11:47 p.m. Friday of the assault at 29631 420th Ave. SE in Gonvick.



The PCSO says there is no danger to the public, and that the investigation continues.



The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, MInnesota State Patrol and Clearbrook Fire Department assisted.