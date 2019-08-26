Sleepy Eye’s next Community Blood Drive will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.

To schedule an appointment, donors may call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Sleepy Eye.

Jane Fischer, local blood drive organizer, said she contacted the Red Cross and was assured that people who gave at the hospital’s blood drive on July 2, ARE eligible to donate at the community blood drive on Aug. 28.