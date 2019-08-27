They saw the biggest jump in Club Kid

Crookston Park Board talked summer youth program participation at this week’s meeting and the biggest jump seemed to be Club Kid which jumped by over 20 participants possibly due to the addition of another day’s activities. Total participation numbers jumped by 151 kids from 2018, but swimming lessons and weight lifting were added to the program list.

Parks & Recreation Supervisor Scott Butt said there were a lot of kids who were in multiple things.

“I can think of about five kids that went to tennis, put the racquet in their backpack, pulled out a baseball glove, went to baseball, then went to lunch, then went to Club Kid,” Butt boasted.

The board then talked about the free summer lunches at Highland and Wildwood, which Highland has more traffic, and talked about transportation to and from summer activities by Tri-Valley being a huge asset for their department and many people in the community.

Butt said Parks & Rec is always looking for ideas for new programs and ways to expand their programs which led to a discussion about the unused horseshoe pit area. Park Board Chair Garrett Borowicz found out the city does not lend out horseshoes and wondered if part of that space could be converted into a beanbag toss (corn hole) or golf ball toss area. He also suggested offering equipment for the games to check out with a deposit.

For the adults, sand volleyball seems to be the front runner with 16 teams for the summer program and Butt was particularly proud to announce that they gained another slow pitch softball team this year which hasn’t had a gain in quite some time.



YOUTH SUMMER PROGRAM NUMBERS



• Club Kid 2018 = 43, Club Kid 2019 = 69

• Big Boppers (T-Ball) 2018 = 43, Big Boppers 2019 = 55

• Boppers 2018 = 28, Boppers 2019 = 14

• 10U (league) 2018 = 20, 10U 2019 = 14

• 12U (league) 2018 = 18, 12U 2019 = 23

• Babe Ruth 2018 = 10, Babe Ruth 2019 = 13

• Prep 2018 = 16, Prep 2019 = 13

• In-House Pee Wee 2018 = 17, In-House Pee Wee 2019 = 5

• In-House Cadets 2018 = 9, In-House Cadets 2019 = 10

• Bantams 2018 = 19, Bantams 2019 = 27

• Ponies Fast Pitch Softball 2018 = 26, Ponies Fast Pitch Softball 2019 = 12

• Bantams Modified Fast Pitch 2018 = 18, Bantams Modified Fast Pitch 2019 = 30

• Golf Grades 1 & 2 for 2018 = 14, Golf 2019 = 20

• Golf Grades 3 & 4 for 2018 = 22, Golf 2019 = 14

• Golf Grades 5 & 6 for 2018 = 27, Golf 2019 = 33

• Golf Grades 7 & 8 for 2018 = 16, Golf 2019 = 6

• Tennis 2018 = 65, Tennis 2019 = 61

• Swimming Lessons 2019 = 93

• Weight Lifting 2019 = 50

