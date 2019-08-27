With the 2019-20 school year scheduled to begin Sept. 3, the Redwood Area School District is providing the opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with the local school sites during back to school open house events.

Those events are being held this coming Wednesday night (Aug. 28).

The Reede Gray open house is being held from 4:30-6 p.m., while the Redwood Valley Middle School event is from 5-7 p.m. Redwood Valley High School will host its open house from 6-8 p.m. that day.

Also that night First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls is hosting a free back to school night meal, which is being served from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the church. All school families are welcome.