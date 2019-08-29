Several programs are offered at area state parks during the Labor Day weekend.

Several programs are offered at area state parks during the Labor Day weekend. Naturalist, Scott Kudelka, invites interested people to the following events.

Fort Ridgely State Park programs, Friday, Aug. 30:

•What lives in the river; fish, 5 to 6 p.m. How well is the fishery doing in the Minnesota River Basin? Join us for a look at how the number and diversity of fish has improved since the 1950s when biologists found more peas and carrots floating in the river than fish. Visitors will discover some of the more interesting species that live in the Minnesota River and what is behind this improvement. There will be some fun activities for children of all ages including making your own fish print. Meet at the Upper Picnic Area.

•Monarch Butterfly Tagging, 7 to 8 p.m. Monarchs are the one butterfly that everyone knows and can identify with just one glance. This amazing creature, over a number of generations, will migrate from here in Minnesota all the way down to Mexico. Some scientists call it “one of the most spectacular natural phenomena in the world.” Come out to Fort Ridgely to learn more about the Monarch and hopefully get a chance to tag one. Meet at the Upper Picnic Area.

Flandrau State Park programs, Saturday, Aug. 31

•Archery, 1 to 2:30 p.m. The sport of shooting arrows has been around for thousands of years. First humans used archery as a way to hunt animals and later as a way to compete against each other. Archery is an activity that people from all walks of life, and almost every size and ability, can participate and have fun. This program covers the basics of archery—safety, proper care of the equipment and how to use a bow. Participants will be able to practice their new skills. Meet in the at staff housing area right before the contact station when you enter the park.

•Digital Photography, 4 to 5 p.m. Photography is a great way to take some memories home with you after your visit to a state park. Everyone will get a chance to learn how to use a digital camera and shoot photos of what interests them. Digital cameras are provided and you will be able to print one photo to take with you. Limit of 20 people; children must be accompanied by an adult. Please sign up at the park office (prior reservation required.) Meet at the day-use area near the beach house.

•Wild Edibles, 7 to 8 p.m. People eat wild edibles for a number of reasons, including as a legitimate way of economizing their food costs, as an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and in rare situations they can be essential for survival. We will talk about some of the more recognizable plants growing in the area, like the common dandelion which can be used in salads or even as a coffee-like beverage. Meet at the day-use area near the beach house.

Minneopa State Park programs, Sunday, Sept. 1.

•Swan Lake Paddle, 9 to 11 a.m. Swan Lake is North America’s largest wetland complex and one of most healthy shallow lakes in southern Minnesota. Take a leisurely paddle on Swan Lake with the Minneopa Area Naturalist to learn how to paddle and more about this amazing resource. We will take off from the boat ramp at Nicollet Bay (east of the city Nicollet) and paddle out into the lake for just over an hour. Be prepared for all types of weather and bring water and a snack. Contact Scott Kudelka at scott.kudelka @state.mn.us for more information and to register.

•Nature Hike, 1 to 2 p.m. Join the naturalist for a hike along the Ridgeline Trail with a view of the Minnesota River and bison range. We will cover about two miles through a fairly level terrain, including both forested and prairie ecosystems. Along the way we will talk about some of the unique characteristics of Minneopa State Park covering both natural and historical. Meet at the Group Campground on the campground side of Minneopa State Park.

A State Park pass ($7 daily or $35 yearly) is required to drive into Fort Ridgely, Flandrau and Minneopa state parks and can be purchased at the park offices.