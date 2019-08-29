The Butterfield-Odin School Board met for a special meeting last Thursday to motion Superintendent Raymond Arsenault’s resignation.

Arsenault’s letter, dated August 19, 2019, to the board stated, “I am resigning my position of superintendent of Butterfield-Odin School. I will remain in the position until a new superintendent has been selected. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent. I have enjoyed being a part of your school and community.”

At the regular school board meeting Monday evening he went on to say, “I want to thank the school district board, those people that are here tonight and community for having the opportunity to serve as the superintendent. It’s an outstanding community, great group of people that I enjoyed very much. I’m not leaving for any negative reasons, but because of some things that came up in my life with my wife and family. I think nothing but the best for the district. I think we’re in a good place to move forward.”

At the special meeting on Thursday, the board discussed hiring an interim superintendent. Then begin the search for a permanent superintendent in January to hire by July 1st, 2020. The Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) was hired to guide the board through the hiring process the last time they searched for a superintendent. The board will conduct the search alone for now, and if the search for a .5 interim isn’t successful, they will contact MSBA for help.

The job ad was approved on Monday’s regular board meeting to be posted on Tuesday, and the deadline for applicants to be on September 10th by noon. Then the applicants and interview order will be discussed at the next special meeting on September 10th at 7 p.m.