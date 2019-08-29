The Indians look to replace a strong graduating class from last season with youth, athleticism.

Coach Cory Haala and his staff will look to improve on last year’s disappointing 2-7 record. The Indians blew multiple late leads in the fourth quarter last season that was ultimately their doing in the postseason as Springfield knocked them out in the playoffs. However, with a group of budding athletes, the Indians will look to combat their weakness of size with strengths of athleticism and quickness.

Head Coach

Cory Haala

Assistant Coach

Joe Hoffmann

Craig Murphy

Brody Anderson

Austin Fischer

Colton Gemmill

Kevin Schneider

Troy Vangsness

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 2-7

Graduated Seniors:

Jacob Berg

Landon Strong

Isaac Velasquez

Rafa Martinez

Jose Ibarra

Nate Walter

Blake Tauer

Wyatt Dominguez

Incoming Seniors:

Ethan Fischer

Juan Cortez

Isaac Johnson

Frankie Trevino

AJ Ziegenhagen

Jacob Meyer

Matthew Sellner

Evan Fischer

Colten Meyers

Key Players

Ethan Fischer will be a key player for the Indians as he will spend a little bit of time at the quarterback position as well as wingback and being used in the run game while manning the fort as a core linebacker defensively.

Jacob Meyer is another returning starter for the Indians that will get a great amount of reps. Meyer will be big in the secondary and will be one of the guys in rotation at the running back position offensively.

Kegan Heiderscheidt be entering his junior season as quarterback of the Indians. As a sophomore, Heiderscheidt began his quarterbacking career at the varsity level and showed poise and a great amount of leadership as a kid who hates to lose, but also pushes his teammates to become better on and off the field. Heiderscheidt hopes the Indians will be able to move the ball down the field this season behind his arm and decision making under center.

Kadon Strong is another key contributor for the Indians. The incoming junior will look to use his freakish size and athleticism at the running back position as well as sticking out as a linebacker.

Breakout candidate(s):

Coach Haala cannot pinpoint any player in particular as a player to breakthrough this season, but mentioned the team has a slew of sophomores that will have every opportunity to hear their name called. The group of 13 sophomores had a successful JV season last year only losing one game, and the hope is there that they can carry that momentum over to the varsity level.

Schedule:

*Bold indicates home game

8/29: Canby

9/6: Wabasso

9/13:Adrian

9/20: Springfield

9/27: MVL (Homecoming)

10/4: MCC

10/11: NU Cathedral

10/16: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (Parents Night)