The Knights football team opens their season on Thursday, August 29 against Nicollet at 7 p.m.

The St. Mary’s Knights football team looks to build off of a 5-3 record from last season. The Knights were off to a fast start last season, dominating teams on both sides of the ball, before injuries and lack of depth took over and the Knights season finished in the playoffs. Lack of depth is not an issue this season for the Knights. Coach Brent Kucera believes his team is very deep at each position this upcoming season.

Head Coach

Brent Kucera

Assistant Coach

Matt Andres

Mark Simon

Andy Hoffmann

Adam Armbruster

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 5-3

Incoming Seniors:

Nick Labat

Kyle Fischer

Marcus Lang

Blake Steffensmeier

Mike Ludewig

Zach Rustcher

Key Players

Nick Labat be a key player for the Knights on both sides of the ball. Coach Kucera expects Labat to move around offensively, giving himself and the Knights their best chances to make plays.

Kyle Fischer is another player the Knights will be leaning on. Coach Kucera expects Fischer to take over as a leader to keep the offensive line on-task as well as using his experience to help the Knights drive the ball downfield.

Spencer Hoffman will be entering his junior season and the Knights are going to expect him to take a big step forward to become a playmaker this season on both sides of the ball by using his speed and quickness.

Patrick Hoffmann will be relied upon to carry over his physical style and show off his improvement from his hard work in the offseason.

Breakout candidate(s):

Carson Domeier: Coach Kucera and the rest of his staff are expecting big things from Domeier this season as he will get some time at quarterback. Kucera commented, “We expect a lot as he has a playmaking mindset and he will have a great supporting cast.”

The entire offensive line: Kucera is looking forward to his offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage. “We have the potential to have a great physical front. The line is looking to average over 230 pounds potentially with guys that can rotate in to keep guys fresh.”

Strengths and weaknesses:

Kucera reports one of his team’s strengths the size and depth. With depth being very important. Coach Kucera also has seen improvement from the offseason in his tight ends and wide receivers. The size and stronger depth should provide the Knights the ability to carry more of a balanced attack this season.

Key Game(s):

Kucera looks forward to the Knights’ home-season opener against the Nicollet Raiders as a good opportunity to showcase themselves. “They are a great team with a lot returning and they are in our section for playoffs.”

Schedule:

*Bold indicates home game

8/29: Nicollet

9/6: Lanesboro

9/13:BLHS (Hector)

9/20: GHEC/Truman

9/27: Edgerton (Homecoming)

10/4:Hills-Beaver Creek

10/11: RCW (Parents Night)

10/16: Cedar Mountain