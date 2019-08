On Wednesday, St. James Area tennis hosted a doubles tournament, welcoming in Sibley East-Arlington, Maple River and Luverne.

“Playing in a doubles tournament just grows your game,” said coach Brian Bluedorn. “You’re hitting different strokes and shots at angles. More players get to be on the court.”

On Friday, Saints tennis hosted Fairmont, Chanhassen, and Hutchinson.

Against Fairmont, the Saints were able to overcome defeats of Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler at first and second singles to sweep the rest of the match.

Haler and Becker played grueling, marathon matches against Hutchinson. Becker was defeated by Haley Knorr, while Haler fended off Britta Johnson. Hutchinson defeated St. James 5-2, claiming first place in the tournament.

Doubles Tournament Results:

St. James Area 6, Sibley East-Arlington Senior High 1

Doubles No. 1 - Ellie Becker - Jaelyn Haler, SJA) def. Brianna Kranz - Jacqueline Wibstad, SE-A 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Isabel Figueroa - Rachel Widmer, SE-A def. Luci Kulseth - Noel Wescott, SJA, 6-4, 6-3 No. 3 - Samantha Tetzloff - Gabriela Trapero, SJA def. Ashtyn Bullert - Maty Messner, SE-A, 7-5, 6-2

No. 4 - Mya Hanson - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA, def. Holly Otto - Mallory Sylvester, SE-A, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 - Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA, def. Jessica Widmer - Shelby Dieball, SE-A, 6-2, 6-2

No. 6 - Emma Zender - Emma Anderson, SJA def. Chloe Reyes - Jenave Mendoza, SE-A, 7-6, 6-7, 10-3

No. 7 - Jordyn Rodriguez - Emily Gronewold, SJA def. Amelia Kratzke - Rebecca Redman, SE-A, 6-0, 6-1

St. James Area 6, Maple River High School 1

Doubles No. 1 - Ellie Becker - Jaelyn Haler, SJA def. Vanessa Barkosky - Abby Bruegger, Maple River, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 - Luci Kulseth - Noel Wescott, SJA def. Ella Sohre - Sophie Christian, Maple River, 6-1, 7-6 No.

3 - Olivia Pfeffer - Isabella Nelson, Maple River def. Gabriela Trapero - Samantha Tetzloff, SJA, 1-6, 6-0, 10-5

No. 4 - Mya Hanson - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA, def. Lauren Maas - Kayla Berg, Maple River, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 - Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA, def. Leah Proehl - Charlie Benson, Maple River, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 - Emma Anderson - Emma Zender, SJA, def. Default, Maple River, 2-0, 2-0

No. 7 - Jordyn Rodriguez - Emily Gronewold, SJA, def. Savannah Ruiz - Kelcy Jeager, Maple River, 6-0, 6-1

St. James Area 6, Luverne High School 1

Doubles No. 1 - Ellie Becker - Jaelyn Haler, SJA def. Liz Oye - Ainslie Robinson, Luverne, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 - Noel Wescott - Luci Kulseth, SJA, def. Liz Kelm - Bryan Thier, Luverne, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 - Samantha Tetzloff - Gabriela Trapero, SJA, def. Solveig Tofteland - Lauren Versteg, Luverne, 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 - Sailor Mohlenbrock - Mya Hanson, SJA def. Jacey Smith - Olivia Wieneke, Luverne, 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 - Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA, def. Kacie Kracht - Mia Wenzel, Luverne, 6-1, 6-3

No. 6 - Hannah Ehlers - Kristin Rud, Luverne, def. Emma Zender - Eva Romsdahl, SJA, 6-2, 7-5

No. 7 - Emily Gronewold - Jordyn Rodriguez, SJA, def. Hope Thorson - Alexa Chesley, Luverne, 3-6, 7-6, 10-6

Regular Tournament Results:

St. James Area 5, Fairmont High School 2

Singles No. 1 - Claire Nemmers, Fairmont, def. Ellie Becker, SJA, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5

No. 2 - Briana Joseph, Fairmont def. Jaelyn Haler, SJA, 3-6, 7-6, 10-5

No. 3 - Luci Kulseth, SJA def. Lauren Green, Fairmont, 6-0, 7-6

No. 4 - Mya Hanson, SJA def. Emily Hagen, Fairmont, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4

Doubles No. 1 - Gabriela Trapero - Samantha Tetzloff, SJA def. Bergen Senf - Lauren Davis, Fairmont, 5-7, 6-1, 10-6

No. 2 - Noel Wescott - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA) def. Ellie Hernes - Shannon Green, Fairmont, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 - Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA def. Libby Totzke - Anika Haugen, Fairmont, 6-2, 6-1

St. James Area 6, Chanhassen High School 1

Singles No. 1 - Ellie Becker, SJA, def. Emma Oyen, Chanhassen , 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 - Jaelyn Haler, SJA def. Natasha Gauerke, Chanhassen, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Luci Kulseth, SJA def. Sam Von Rentzell, Chanhassen, 6-3, 4-1, - Retired;

No. 4 - Mya Hanson, SJA def. Alaina Gerding, Chanhassen, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles No. 1 - Gabriela Trapero - Samantha Tetzloff, SJA def. Savannah George - Josie Hartman, Chanhassen, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Ellie Rathbun - Bella Plath, Chanhassen def. Noel Wescott - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA, 6-4, 5-7, 11-9

No. 3 - Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA def. Sara Thomas - Megan Miller, Chanhassen, 6-4, 6-0

St. James Area 2, Hutchinson High School 5

Singles No. 1 - Haley Knorr, Hutchinson def. Ellie Becker, SJA, 6-4, 7-5 No.

2 - Jaelyn Haler, SJA def. Britta Johnson, Hutchinson, 7-6, 6-4

No. 3 - Alex Hantge, Hutchinson def. Luci Kulseth, SJA, 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 - Sabrina Tracy, Hutchinson def. Mya Hanson, SJA, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles No. 1 - Maggie Eckhart - Ellie Campbell, Hutchinson def. Gabriela Trapero - Samantha Tetzloff, SJA, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 - Noel Wescott - Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA def. Paige Telecky - Meredith Girard, Hutchinson, 7-5, 6-4

No. 3 - Hannah Ladwig - Avarie Petersen, Hutchinson def. Alexia Whitney - Sofia Solorzano, SJA), 6-3, 6-1