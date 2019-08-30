On Thursday night, the St. James Area football team joined the Watonwan County Food Shelf to help giveaway food at the South Shelter at St. James Lake.

A constant stream of local residents flooded into the South Shelter for two hours.

“Thank you for giving to the community,” said Deb Schmillen to the players prior to the giveaway. “Some of these people may not be able to afford this food. You’re doing a great service.”

Players helped giveaway fresh produce items including apples, pears, watermelon, sweet corn, zucchini, and cantaloupe. Bread products, including tasty pastries, were also given away.

“It’s important for all of our sports teams to give back to the community,” said head coach Jon Wilson. “It’s part of what we are as a community. It makes sense for us to be here and help out.”

Volunteers helped throughout the day with preparation, sorting and bagging, distribution and cleanup.

“I grew up here,” said Bryant Gonzalez. “I love this place. Anything I can do to give back is great.”

The giveaway was the fourth of the summer for the Watonwan County Food Shelf.

More than 20 tons of food have been given away to 537 families and 2,183 individuals.

Check out the photo album from the event on the St. James Plaindealer website or Facebook page.