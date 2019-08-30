Not sure what our future holds, but next year, August 21 and 22, we'll invite everyone to visit Sleepy Eye to celebrate and Experience It All!

And just like that, the summer comes to a close. Our Buttered Corn Days weekend concluded in spectacular fashion, the MN State Fair is in full swing, and our schools are back in session.

I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing your reactions, feedback and excitement about our largest celebration of the year. That being said, let me take this time to recap and recognize all those who made Corn Days weekend possible in so many various ways.

First off, I could not have asked for a better weather weekend to celebrate our city; well done, Mother Nature. A focused Buttered Corn Days 2019 crew started the day carrying lumber, securing boards, wrapping said boards and arranging food items. Thanks for your generous contributions — Town’s Edge Lumber and Jeff Koewler, Miller Sellner, Lakes Gas, Schutz Family Foods, Del Monte, Locher Bros., AMPI and Sensory Effects — for you were the major players in the fantastic day that we had. To the advertisers, vendors, musicians, volunteers, SEPS and SEMS football players, KNUJ radio, and SE City crews, the contribution of your time and efforts done with the pride and dedication is what makes living in Sleepy Eye so amazing.

Once again, the corn eating contest did not disappoint, and while I think we were all a little curious if the new team from Del Monte could retain the title, Jason Fischer and Dan Krenz did not disappoint. Haala Industries (Dan Shottenbauer and Cal Mertz) gave it a solid effort, but could not dethrone the now seven time champ.

First Security Bank tellers and SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, I am grateful for your assistance after hours and the days prior, again adding relief and peace of mind to this immense undertaking. My clean-up crews, Sleepy Eye Repair, Miller Sellner, the last shift of volunteers, and various city committee members, your swift execution of dismantling the day was truly, truly admirable.

The Servicemen’s Club street dance with Heide & The Good Old Boys capped off Friday and their enthusiasm for celebrating carried on late into the night. Our Third Annual BBQ Rib Cook-off was again a huge hit, and the addition of roasted corn was a welcomed feature. Kayaks for our lake shouldn’t be too far off now and who knows what other additions we can make with the success of this day.

Gary and Wally Windschitl and helpers, I am so fortunate to have you take on the parade organization and once again helping to make the Sleepy Eye Corn Days Parade the talk of Brown County. You two do marvelous work! To the 85 plus parade entries, we are grateful for your taking part in our hometown traditions and we were happy to make you one of our own for the day.

And to you the patrons, the visitors, the corn eaters, the pontoon riders, the late night Servicemen’s Club patrons, the rib cookers and feasters, and the parade attendees, I applaud you — for your interest in coming out to see and take part in all our hard work and devotion to our beautiful and rich city.

If these past few weeks have taught us anything, it’s not to take our good fortune for granted. While I am not sure what the future holds, or what the image looks like, I know that we will do our best to share Sleepy Eye with everyone again next year, August 21 and 22, 2020, for another go round. We invite you back to Sleepy Eye and hope you bring your family and friends, to “Experience It All!”

Have a great school year SEPS and SEMS! We look forward to seeing you at Safety Day Camp, Sept. 18!