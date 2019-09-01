It was a nice start to the season for the Redwood Valley cross country teams, as the boys finished first and the girls second Aug. 26 at the nine-team Lakeview Invitational.

The Cardinal boys used a strong top-three finish to edge Marshall 39-42 for the team title.

State tournament veterans Jayson Peyerl (17:35) and Mason Clark (19:02) finished first and fourth respectively, while Camden Cilek (19:13) added a solid fifth-place finish to give the Cards three of the top five finishers.

Luke Hammerschmidt (19:34) finished 13th, and Tate Goodthunder (20:59) was 19th to round out the top five. Leo Steffl (21:12) was 22nd, and Kilen Cilek (21:32) placed 24th.

Lucas Elmer (21:42) earned a first-place finish to pace the JV, Daniel Haen (22:05) was fourth, Keegan Holzapfel (22:18) fifth and Beau Allen (23:31) placed eighth.

Connor Seaman (24:49), Cohen Frank (24:50), Jack Frank (24:56), Aidan Koplin (25:10), Jacob Zollner (26:00), Owen Smith (26:01), Mason Bawden (26:23), Cameron Seaman (27:00), Kody Robinson (27:04), Noah U’Ren (28:41) and Levi Stoneberg (32:33) all placed in the top 30 for the JV squad.

In junior-high competition, Elway Berg led the way with a 20th place finish, Will Ahrens was 22nd, Aidan Salmon 23rd and Kohen Prescott 28th.

Lakeview Invitational Boys Team Results - Redwood Valley 39, Marshall 42, Canby 58, Ortonville 120, CMC 144, Wabasso 150, YME 180, three incomplete teams

The Redwood Valley girls, meanwhile, had three finishers in the top 10 to place second behind Canby (33-42) in the nine-team event.

Eighth-grade standout Maddie LeSage finished in second with a time of 20:33.

Jasmine Barnes (22:21) earned a seventh-place finish and Catherine Buffie (22:30) was ninth.

Eighth graders Michelle Smith (24:36) and Olivia Stoterau (25:09) finished 13th and 15th respectively to round out the top five.

Kyra Toreen (25:37) was 17th, and Grace Caraway (25:49) 19th, as all seven Cardinal girls finished in the top 20.

Sophie Uhlenkamp (25:51) finished first in the JV competition, followed in order by Cassie Omtvedt (26:54), Payton Schueller (27:17), Rachel Huhnerkoch (28:00), Victoria Jorgenson (29:05) and Lizzie Guggisberg (29:32). Ari Kerkhoff-Shaw (30:17) was ninth.

McKenna Flinn led the way for the junior-high girls with a second-place finish.

The Cardinal runners are back in action after Labor Day when they take part in the TMB Invitational Sept. 5.

Lakeview Invitational Girls Team Results - Canby 33, Redwood Valley 42, YME 104, TMB 112, Wabasso 112, Lakeview 119, three incomplete teams