The Sleepy Eye Indians volleyball team has a good number of seniors this year as they look to work themselves into the top of the Tomahawk Conference this season.

The Sleepy Eye Indians lose a few great athletes from last season’s team, but return a solid core with a group of eight seniors. The Indians are expected to be led by this group and look to get above .500 this year after finishing last season 8-14 overall.

Head Coach

Sydney Geiger

Assistant Coach

Sarah Hesse

Karri Hoffmann

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 8-14

Graduated Seniors:

Madi Krueger

Macy Schenk

Leslie Flores

Paige Romberg

Cassidy Hoffmann

Incoming Seniors:

Brittney Dittbenner

Jackie Nessett

Alexa Steffl

Sandy Flores

Martina Nienhaus

Abby Hoffmann

Maranda Braulick

Emma Fischer

Key Players

Alexa Steffl will be one of Sleepy Eye’s returning outside hitters this season and coach Geiger will be expecting her to be a leader on the court.

Sandy Flores is another returning senior and Geiger expects Flores to play a key role in the team’s success this season as the team’s setter. Coach Geiger says he expects Flores to control the flow and pace of the game.

Brittney Dittbenner will be relied upon as a leader on and off the court as one of the team’s stronger, athletic players.

Season Expectations:

Coach Geiger wants to give fans the impression that her team will always play at a high level. “I expect our team to give 100% every game, if we do this, I think we can be a successful team and continue to improve each game.” The Indians will rely on their group of seniors to provide leadership and scrappiness on the court. Geiger noted a lack of height will be an ingredient the team will have to overcome this year.

Key Game(s):

Coach Geiger and her crew always look forward to the games against crosstown rival St. Mary’s as well as the team’s home invitational.