The fifth annual Patriotic Pancake Breakfast is being held at the Renville County Historical Society in the Heritage Building on the museum grounds in Morton.

The breakfast is this Saturday (Sept. 7) from 9-11 a.m.

The meal includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, water or orange juice. Free will donations are being accepted.

Those who plan to attend the breakfast are also asked to bring a non-perishable item for the food shelf.

Proceeds go to the Renville County Historical Society and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Renville County.

The museum is also hosting an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.