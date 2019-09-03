Chippewa, Kandiyohi and Renville counties and Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) are hosting two open house kickoff events to provide information about their local watersheds and the One Watershed, One Plan planning process.

The process will be used for developing a comprehensive watershed management plan (CWMP) for the Hawk Creek watershed and portions of the Middle Minnesota watershed.

Some of the communities located in the project area include Pennock, Willmar, Montevideo, Blomkest, Sacred Heart, Olivia, Morton and Fairfax.

The open house events will be held Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at in the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services multi-purpose room in Willmar and Sept. 6 from 9-11 a.m. at the community center in Renville.

Free meals will be provided along with brief presentations and interactive displays.

Guest speaker Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, senior climatologist from the state climatology office, will discuss how changing weather affects the landscape. This event is free to attend.

Developing the CWMP is a “bottom up” approach to water management – recognizing that key discussions of major water resource issues, concerns, goals, objectives and solutions are vetted at the local level.

Input from citizens and stakeholders is an important part of developing the plan.

Funding for events and plan development is supported by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources through a grant from the Clean Water Land & Legacy Fund.

For more information, call (320) 269-2139, or visit the Hawk Creek – Middle Minnesota CWMP Web site at www.kcmn.us/1W1P.