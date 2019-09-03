Rallying from a 6-0 third quarter deficit the Redwood Valley Cardinals topped host New Ulm 16-6 Aug. 29 in the non-conference season debut for both schools.

With the win, the Cardinals (1-0) will now gear up for their home opener Sept. 6 against Martin County West.

After a slow moving first half that saw the two teams head into the break tied at zero apiece, the Eagles (0-1) got on the board first midway through the third quarter when Nolan Drill would score on a 10-yard run to cap off an eight-play, 65-yard drive.

The Cardinals would answer right back, however, as Adam Bommersbach plunged in from five yards out to cap off a 10-play drive that tied the score at six.

Bryant Haas would then hit Carter Guetter for the two-point conversion to give the Cards an 8-6 lead as the contest moved into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinal defense would then stiffen when it mattered most, and a late drive by the Cards would put the game away.

Bommersbach capped off a 12-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 16-6.