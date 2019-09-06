Depot Museum has new display cases, soon to add microfilm reader and films of old local newspapers.

Have you visited the Depot Museum lately? It’s time for a visit to see the newly arranged artifacts of Sleepy Eye area history. Museum Director Deb Joramo said the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society recently acquired three slant top display cases, that match two already in use at the Depot Museum, from the Brown County Historical Society. Joramo made good use of the display cases, rearranging the rooms and placing more items on display.

“We were able to have the display cases, because as a chapter of the Brown County Historical Society, we are considered for items they no longer need,” said Joramo. “As these cases matched two we were already using, it made good sense to accept them and do the work of rearranging our museum.”

At the same time, SEAHS gave BCHS a flat top display case that was moved to make room for the new ones. “It just worked out that they could use one we no longer needed,” said Joramo.

With the five matching slant top display cases in place, the Depot Museum has a clean unified look. One of the first groups to see the newly arranged museum, was the eighth grade class from St. Mary’s School.

Their teacher, Rachel Windschitl, said the museum field trip is an introduction to United States History class. “We discuss the thinking skills historians use and how we serve as memory keepers,” she said. “For many students, this was their first trip to the museum.”

Windschitl’s students were asked to record 10 to 20 artifacts on display and think about why keeping these artifacts on display helps to keep the memories of Sleepy Eye and its people alive. While visiting the museum, the students were busy filling out their worksheets, answering three questions about one artifact they found especially interesting: Why do you feel this is an important memory to keep? What connection can be made about this historical item and the modern world? What memories do you want to keep alive in your own life?

In addition to the new display cases, Joramo is pleased to announce that SEAHS was awarded two Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage Legacy Grants. One grant is to acquire a microfilm reader/printer/scanner in the amount of $9,879. The second grant, for $10,000, is to acquire primary resources on microfilm — including the Sleepy Eye Progressive, from 1916 to 1942; the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch, from 1890 to 2008; the Brown County Pioneer, 1881; the Sleepy Eye Wide Awake, 1879; and the Farmers Criterion, 1875.

Joramo said the microfilm reader and film rolls should arrive in time for the opening of the Depot Museum in May 2020.

The Depot Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Guided tours are available and admission is free. For more information call 794-5053 during museum hours. The Depot Museum will close for the winter in mid-November.