The Minnesota State Pedal Pull is being held in Redwood Falls this year.

The 39th annual event will bring nearly 700 kids ages four through 12 along with their families to the community this coming Saturday (Sept. 7).

The pull is being held in the ice arena at the Redwood Area Community Center, and it is open to the public with no charge for admission.

The youth who compete at the state level qualified for placing in a sanctioned event at a local pedal pull, and those youth who place in the top three at the state contest qualify for the national event, which is Sept. 21 in Mitchell, S.D.

Competition for those ages four, five and six will start at 10 a.m., with the contest for those ages eight through 12 scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

According to Sara Cyphers, who is helping to coordinate the state pedal pull, a decision was made to hold the competition in a new venue.

“We are very excited for this venue change and want to thank your community for welcoming us so warmly,” said Cyphers.

Anne Johnson, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism executive director was approached by state pedal pull officials about the idea of having Redwood Falls host the event.

Local leaders did their best to convince those making the decision about where it would be held that Redwood Falls would be a good choice.

Johnson said having this event in the community is a big deal, not only because there will be so many people in town but also that those who visit will be patronizing local stores.

It is important, added Johnson, that the city put its best foot forward to make those who visit feel welcome.

“To us this is a great opportunity to showcase our community,” said Johnson, adding those with a positive impression may come back to visit again.

A positive experience could also mean a long-term relationship bringing the state pedal pull to the community for many years to come.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to stop buy the RACC to take in the state pedal pull.