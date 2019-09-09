Tee it Up “Fore’’ Breast Health 2019 was held Aug. 6th at Minakwa Golf Course. Fifty-two women participated in the event that brought in a total of $3,885. The funds were donated to the RiverView Foundation and will be used to offer testing and/or assessments to area women for early cancer diagnosis, treatment and education.

“A special thanks to the Tee it Up ‘Fore’ Breast Health Committee volunteer members who help make this event so successful through their dedicated commitment to this great cause,’’ said Foundation Director Kent Bruun. “RiverView will use these funds to provide the highest quality of compassionate care. Our team of providers and caring employees are here to educate, guide, and diagnose as early as possible. Our focus is to increase the chances of successfully managing and treating all health conditions with the best outcomes possible.’’

This year’s winning Tee it Up team was made up of Bonnie Tydlacka, Daniel Arlt and Shara Paradis. Tee it Up “Fore’’ Breast Cancer 2020 is scheduled for June 16, 2020.

Mary Pulkrabek with the Tee it Up Committee commented: “The Committee would like to thank all who participated and donated door prizes, and the many sponsors of each hole, either in memory of, or in honor of people affected by cancer.’’

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in the United States:

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive today.

Talk to your primary care provider about your need for a mammogram, or call RiverView’s Diagnostic Imaging Department to make an appointment at 218-281-9428.

For more information on RiverView Foundation projects, contact Bruun at 218-281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.