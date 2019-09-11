The speed limit for three sections of State Highway 67 in southwest Minnesota will increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour.

Those sections include:

• Highway 67 from U.S. Highway 75 to Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County

• Highway 67 from County Road 18 to Highway 19 in Yellow Medicine County

• Highway 67 from Redwood Falls to Morgan in Redwood County

The speed limit is effective when the new signs are posted, which may be as early as Sept. 17, 2019, weather permitting.

Existing speed limits through urban areas will remain at their posted limits. Stop conditions or urban environments are used for the transition in speeds, so that motorists will see a posted sign.

The increase is the result of a 2014 legislative mandate for the Minnesota Department of Transportation to study posted speed limits on all two-lane state highways and make recommendations for possible speed limit increases.

The traffic and engineering study looked at past crash data, current driving speeds and the physical attributes of the highway, such as shoulder widths and access points.

Learn more online at www.dot.state.mn.us.