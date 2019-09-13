Did you know that 150 years ago this month the Redwood Gazette published its very first edition?

I’m pretty sure there isn’t anyone left who would have been there for that first newspaper, but the Krause progeny might ask their dad what he remembers about it.

I’ll tell them to ask their grandpa.

With the fact that the Gazette is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year, I am hoping to do a few fun things over the next several months, and I am hoping to find some folks who are able to help me with that.

So, if you have any connection to the local newspaper, I would like to hear about it.

Did you deliver the local paper at one time in your life?

Were you ever an employee in the office?

Was your byline ever on the front page?

I know there are plenty of you who have memories of the Redwood Gazette, and I am looking forward to not only hearing them but also taking the time to share them with our readers.

Also, if you have any old copies of the Gazette you have I would love to see what you have.

I am currently putting together a plan for the way that we will be celebrating this milestone, and I know that it would never have been possible without your willingness to open up that copy that comes to you in the mail or that you pick up in the stand twice every week.

I will also be looking to find out who is the oldest living and longest surviving subscriber and whose family has been getting the paper the longest. I really am hoping to have some fun with this over the next months, and hope you will, too.

Stay tuned.

…

A week ago I had the privilege of sitting in the living room of the Johanneck family and meeting those four little girls who have already won the hearts of so many of us in the community.

To be honest, I am not really much of a baby person, because babies don’t really do much of anything.

I love to watch kids once they are able to walk and talk much more and to see how they learn, explore and interact with their surroundings.

I honestly walked out of the Johanneck home and thought to myself “I really hope I am still around when those four graduate from high school.”

…

A few years back, you may recall a contest we held that included photos from the community taken in such a way that you had to guess where that photo was taken.

Gene Schultz of Redwood Falls who took those photos did it again. This time he took photos of buildings in Redwood Falls – more specifically the dates when those buildings were erected.

There are about 15 photos in the collection, and I thought now would be a good time to start publishing them for you to see and then guess the location. This is purely for fun. The first is now on our Web site and Facebook Page.

Have fun.