50 years ago

September 1969

• Based on the two teams’ scores during the first few weeks of the season, a Gazette sports editor estimated Redwood Falls High School would probably lose to Marshall High School by approximately 74 points.

• The Redwood Gazette celebrated its 100th anniversary; the newspaper’s first edition was published Friday, Sept. 17, 1869.

• The Baby Boom was effectively over, with new enrollments for the 1969-70 school year in most Redwood area schools down substantially from where they were 10 years earlier.

• The new, 1970s model cars arrived at Redwood Falls car dealerships.

• The Redwood Falls City Council commissioned a study to see if all of the new construction on the eastern edge of town justified building a second water tower to increase water pressure in that part of the community.

• The 71 Drive-In Theatre advertised its feature Hello Down There with the line, “The Groovy Tale of a Rock Group in a Pad Under the Sea!”

25 years ago

September 1994

• Firefighter Curt Plotz of Clements, returned after nearly two weeks volunteering to help contain a major forest fire near the Idaho/Canada border.

• The state Legislative Committee on Minnesota’s Resources recommended giving the Redwood Area School District a $250,000 grant to develop a nature area next to the high school.

• The Minnesota Bride magazine editor and publisher couldn’t resist attending the wedding of Chad Lund and Amy Kokesch, held in Birch Coulee Park because of its old-fashioned, “storybook” appeal.

• Steve Sorenson of Renville won the annual Renville Good Ol’ Days sugar beet toss with a throw of 232 feet, nine inches.

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church announced a planned $1.3 million facility expansion.

10 years ago

September 2009

• Former RFHS principal George Ramseth turned 100 years old. He celebrated his 100th birthday with a round of 18 holes at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

• Highwater Ethanol officially opened near Lamberton.

• Redwood Falls residents headed to the RACC to select which size of new garbage cart they wanted for curbside pickup under a new system.

• Remodeling of the Ramsey Park zoo was under way, with the old bird cages being demolished and the Redwood River walk, with its new donor recognition bricks, being started.