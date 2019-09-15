With a pair of top five finishes the Redwood Valley boys cross country team claimed the team title at the Marshall Invitational Tuesday afternoon at Independence Park.

Jayson Peyerl (17:18) finished in third, and Mason Clark set a season best time of 17:45 to place fourth as the Cards edged Pipestone Area (65-75) in the 11-team event.

Camden Cilek (19:32) was 16th, Tate Goodthunder (19:38) finished 20th and Luke Hammerschmidt (19:54) was 23rd to round out the top five.

Leo Steffl (20:41) would finish 33rd, and Daniel Haen (21:07) set a season best in placing 37th.

All 13 of the JV runners would claim season best times, led by Keegan Holzapfel (20:55) who was 11th. Lucas Elmer (20:57) finished 12th, Beau Allen (21:11) placed 14th and Cohen Frank (22:32) was 30th.

Kilen Cilek led the junior-high boys with a third-place finish.

…

The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, would earn a third-place team finish behind MCC and champion Marshall.

All seven varsity girls recorded season best times, including standout Maddie LeSage who finished fourth in a time of 20:17. Catherine Buffie (21:16) was 11th, Jasmine Barnes (22:00) 16th, Michelle Smith (23:38) placed 26th with a personal best, Olivia Stoterau knocked 1:26 off of her season best to finish 28th, Payton Schueller (25:00) was 42nd and Cassie Omtvedt (26:02) was 46th.

Grace Caraway (23:45) was second and McKenna Flinn (25:46) 10th to lead the Cardinal JV.

Victoria Jorgenson was 15th, Rachel Huhnerkoch 16th and Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff 19th.