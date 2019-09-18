Continue to put garbage cans on the street until details are worked out.

Last week the City Council decided to allow garbage pickup location to be a resident choice. As has already been reported on, a group of citizens brought in a petition asking the council to return garbage pickup to the alleys when an alley is available. What the Council eventually decided was that the resident can choose if they want their garbage picked up in the street as is currently being done or returned to the alley as was previously done.

How does this look, how does it work, when does it go into effect?

These are all unanswered questions at the time of this writing on Tuesday, Sept. 17. One of the first things that will need to be determined is how many people like their trash picked up in the street and wish to leave it there and how many want to return to alley pickup. How much longer will it take to run both the streets and the alleys? Once these questions are answered, routes can be re-evaluated and possibly redrawn.

Until this is all determined, ALL garbage is still being picked up on the street. All efforts are being made to sort it all out in a timely manner, but until notice is made officially, please continue to put your container on the street for pickup.