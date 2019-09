Hugo's Crookston and Driscoll's partnered to donate a pallet of strawberries to North Country Food Bank and NCFB Executive Director Susie Novak said this will be a "real treat" for clients.

There are approximately 108 cases on the pallet and each case holds eight one-pound bundles.

Hugo's milk drive for NCFB is underway and customers are able to donate money toward the cause.