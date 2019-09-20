Friday, Sept 20



UMC Volleyball will face Concordia University St. Paul at 6 p.m. at UMC in Lysaker Gym.



Crookston Community Theatre Presents: 37 Postcards which will be performed September 20 and 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the former Glenmore Recovery Building one mile east of Crookston at 23616 US Hwy 2 SE, or the first left turn after passing the exit for Hwy 9.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, Sept 21



RiverView Health Childbirth Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. The classes include info on labor support, coping strategies, understanding the labor and delivery process, newborn care, car seat safety, breastfeeding and infant CPR. In addition to the full-day session, they’ll offer classes in a series of four, two-hour sessions on four consecutive Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 on October 1, 8, 15 and 22. The classes are free to anyone delivering at RiverView or they cost $25 for those delivering elsewhere. Pre-registration is required by calling 281-9300.



CHS Volleyball will host an Invitational with Bagley, Clearbrook-Gonvick, EGF, Fisher-Climax, Northome, Stephen-Argyle, and Warroad in the CHS Gym.



14th Annual Lillian Bridgeford Memorial Scramble will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with golfing at Minakwa Golf Course. Minimum donation is $75 ($50 for club members) for 18 holes, 1/2 a cart and dinner. This year, they’ll be donating all proceeds directly to the local Red River Valley Hospice. They’re also looking for companies to be hole sponsors at $100 each as well as donations of pin prizes. Contact John Bridgeford at 280-5369 for more info.



UMC Football will face Bemidji State University at 12 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field.



UMC Volleyball will face MSU Mankato at 3 p.m. at UMC in Lysaker Gym.



Crookston Eagles On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and no dinner due to a private event.





Monday, Sept 23



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Crookston School Board will meet at 5 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room. The meeting is open to the public.



Genealogy Research with DNA Testing will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library with local expert Rick Crume.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following. The possibility of a closed session exists with both the Council and W&M Committee.





Tuesday, September 24



CHEDA Advisory Committee will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



CHS Girls Soccer will face Pelican Rapids at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library.





Wednesday, Sept 25



Prairie Skyline Foundation Fundraising Rummage Sale for the Old Cathedral will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 323 Houston Avenue. Items include a desk with bookcase topper, toddler bed, rocking chair, adult trike and lots of household and gardening supplies.



Golden Link Senior Center On Sept. 25 they’ll have a free movie “Breakthrough” at 1:30 p.m.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.



Presentation by Author Chris Ingraham will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library.





Thursday, Sept 26



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Golden Link Senior Center. Foot soaks and nail trimming are provided. Cost is $20 per client. Call 281-3072 for an appointment.



Summer Salad Lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on September 26. Takeouts are available and cost is $12 for the lunches. Call 281-3393.



Motivational Magician will present an anti-bullying assembly program at Highland and Washington Elementary schools.



Crookston Bus Garage Tours will be held at 4 p.m. at the current bus garage downtown.



Crookston Schools Public Information Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.



CHS Swimming will face TRF at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.



CHS Volleyball will face Barnesville at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Friday, September 27



Experienced American Reception for Robert Kresl will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with a short program at 2 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center.



UMC Soccer will face Winona State University at 3 p.m. at the UMC Soccer Fields.



CHS Boys Soccer will face Hibbing at 3:30 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Soccer will face Hibbing at 3:30 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



UMC Alumni Awards Celebration will begin with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. For info, contact Rose Ulseth at 281-8439 or rose445@umn.edu.





Saturday, Sept 28



CHS Girls Tennis will face Park Rapids Area at 10 a.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



1st Annual Nana’s Farm Pumpkin Patch Family Fun and Discovery Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six blocks east of Highland Elementary School at 26985-245th Ave. SW. There will be produce available including garden veggies and flowers, pumpkins and squash of all sizes, colors and tastes, ornamental gourds and colored corn, farm activities including pitching straw, “Building Bridges”, sunflower seed spitting contest, “Passing the Corn”, “Fishing Hole”, and more. The animal petting area will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plus, there will be Nana’s Farm Barrel Train Rides and free “Jack Be Little” pumpkins for kids under age 8. For more info, visit www.ilovenanasfarm.com or call 218-207-8375.



CHS Boys Soccer will face Mesabi East Schools at 11 a.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Soccer will face Mesabi East Schools at 1 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Tennis will face Roseau at 1 p.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



UMC Homecoming Game will begin with a freewill offering tailgate at 10:30 a.m. on the north side of Ed Widseth Field with live music by Four Wheel Drive, food and beverages. The football game against Minot State University starts at 12 p.m.





Sunday, Sept 29



UMC Soccer will face Upper Iowa University at UMC in Lysaker Gym.





Monday, Sept 30



Chamber Mixer at UMC will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Prairie Room. There will be light appetizers, networking and a cash bar provided by the Irishman’s Shanty.



Crookston School District Informational Meetings will be held September 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty, October 1 at 12 p.m. at Happy Joe’s, October 7 at 12 p.m. at RBJ’s, October 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Drafts, October 15 at 12 p.m. at DaRoos. Learn about the bus garage and operating levy questions on the upcoming referendum.





Wednesday, October 2



Music by Mestifonia will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Mestifonia is a Minnesota-based band that blends Colombian, Bolivian, and American talent and brings the sounds of flamenco and tango to life.





Thursday, October 3



CHS Girls Soccer will face Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 5 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Swimming will face Fosston at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.



CHS Volleyball will face EGF at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Saturday, October 5



Annie Fitzgerald Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in UMC’s Kiehle Auditorium with special guest M. French. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and $10 for students and can be purchased from www.anniefitzgerald.com.





Tuesday, October 8



Medicare 101 will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Crookston Library with staff from Longtin Agency to answer questions.



CHS Volleyball will face Warren/Alvarado/Oslo at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Wednesday, October 9



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



WOW: What’s On Wednesday will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll make popsicle stick monsters. WOW is geared toward children ages 7-12.





Thursday, October 10



20th Annual United Way Soup & Chili Cook Off and Chocolate Extravaganza will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. in the CHS Commons. Cost is $5 per person and ages 5 and younger are free. Vote for your favorites and enjoy. Donations are also greatly appreciated.



CHS Volleyball will face Roseau at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Friday, October 11



CHS Football will face Breckenridge at 6 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.





Monday, October 14



Evening Magic Show for the Community will be held at the CHS Auditorium.



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Boo Run Run.”





Wednesday, October 15



STEMsational Tuesday will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They will experiment with extracting strawberry DNA. This event is geared toward children ages 7-12.



Author Leif Enger Presentation will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Leif will discuss his latest book “Virgil Wander.”





Wednesday, October 16



CHS Football will face Ottertail Central at 7 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.



Crookston Baseball Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles.





Thursday, October 17



Scavenger Hunt will be held October 17-18 at the Crookston Library for kids during the school break.



Cupcake Decorating will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library for kids ages 12 and under. The event is free with all materials provided.





Friday, October 18



3rd Annual Big One Art & Craft Fair will be held Friday and Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center with hundreds of vendors.



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



Teen Cupcake Wars will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. This is for ages 12-18.





Monday, October 21



RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on October 21 and November 18.





Tuesday, October 22



Women’s Leadership Network “All Things Pretty” Empowerment Event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Crookston Inn with a social followed by Crookston speaker Anna Peterson sharing her personal and inspirational message “In the Blink of an Eye.” Cost is $25 which includes appetizers, speaker and Bingo. For more info, contact Crookston Chamber Director Terri Heggie at 281-4320.



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library to discuss “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.





Wednesday, October 23



Emergency Preparedness Workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Heather Everson from Options Resource Center for Independent Living will host a workshop addressing what to do in various emergencies.



Crookston Park Board Community Discussion on the Crookston Sports Center will be held at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.





Thursday, October 24



Crookston Bus Garage Tours will be held at 4 p.m. at the current bus garage downtown.



Crookston Schools Public Information Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Friday, October 25



CHS Swimming will host a Conference Tournament with Fosston, TRF and Warroad at a TBD time at the Crookston Community Pool.





Saturday, October 26



3rd Annual Community Soars to Defeat Cancer Event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles. There will be a free-will donation meal, prize bingo, canvas painting, pie toss at local celebrities, children’s Halloween costume contest, bake sale, guest speakers and, later, Stars in Bar Karaoke.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.