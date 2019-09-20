The Indians look to face the conference and section favorite, the Springfield Tigers Friday night.

Adrian 29

Indians 13

Coming into Friday night’s game, the Indians had been held scoreless all season long in eight quarters. Three and a half quarters into the game against Adrian, the Indians were still scoreless.

Given they were trailing 29-0 late in the game, the Indians turned the ball over to their JV squad as Jackson Huiras got his first career touchdown on a 22-yard scamper down the left side of the field as Huiras broke away from defenders and sped his way across the goaline, sending his sideline into cheers. Minutes later, Erizen Traconis pranced down the sidelines eluding multiple defenders using a plethora of athletic moves for a gain of 62 yards and one play later Mason Sellner ran one in for a score for his first career touchdown from eight yards out.

In the first quarter, Adrian got the scoring started in the first quarter on a 47-yard pass play where Brandon Schnoor scored on a reception from quarterback Ian Stamer. Schnoor also ran in the two-point conversion. At the end of the first quarter, the Dragons led the Indians by a score of 8-0.

Adrian’s Logan Taylor scored a touchdown followed by an extra point to take a 15-0 lead before Schnoor added another touchdown before the half. As the first half came to conclusion, the Indians trailed 22-0.

Grant Jansma of Adrian ran all the way from midfield for a 50-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 29-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Indians turned the keys of the offense over to sophomore Erizen Traconis and some of the JV guys to get some varsity playing experience. Traconis used his only carry for a gain of 62 yards to lead the Indians in rushing. The Indians as a team rushed for a total of 203 yards and had touchdowns from fellow sophomores Jackson Huiras and Mason Sellner.

The Indians were led defensively by seniors Juan Cortez and Matthew Sellner as Cortez collected nine tackles on the night and Sellner led the team with 10.

The Indians are now 0-3 on the season and travel to Riverside Park to face the Springfield Tigers at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s first round playoff game and epic regular season game that saw the Tigers sneak one away from the Indians by a score of 45-42.

The Tigers come into next Friday evenings game 3-0 on the season led by quarterback Decker Scheffler and running back Mason Rummell. The Tigers have averaged a tick over 32 points per game and have outscored opponents 98-7 so far this season. The Tigers also average 382 yards per game offensively. Following Springfield, the Indians host MVL for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.