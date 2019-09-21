But the injury to the semi driver is only minor.

Serious injuries were avoided outside of Crookston late Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, when a semi and a farm combine came in contact with each other.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received the call minutes before 4:30 p.m. from the intersection of 210th Ave. SW and 250th St. SW in Crookston Township east of town. The Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance Service responded as well.



It was eventually determined that the semi, driven by Eduardo Aguilera, 25, struck the header attached to the combine, driven by Gerald Michaelson, 65. Aguilera suffered minor injuries and was taken to RiverView Health by a private vehicle.