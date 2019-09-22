The Harkin Store is hosting a program on horses, leather and transportation this coming Sunday (Sept. 22) from 1-4 p.m. at the historic site.

The village of West Newton had two blacksmiths, a wagon shop, molasses press, hotel, private school, saw mill, flour mill, boarding house and the Harkin Store.

The 1870s store was a busy place with different kinds of transportation coming for supplies.

There will be pictures and a display of different types of transportation. The river was the main way into the village if coming to go west.

Leather worker, Dan Cochran from Morgan, will have a display of his work and wares and talk about his work.

Admission to the program is included with admission to the store. The site is open Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. and Sundays 12-4 p.m.

For more information, call (507) 354-8666.