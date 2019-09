The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team capped off an impressive week with a thrilling come-from-behind 20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13 win over Windom Area Sept. 19 at the RVHS gymnasium.

The Cardinals (8-3) handed Windom Area just its second loss (12-2) and earlier in the week topped Class AAA Hutchinson in a comeback win as well 20-25, 22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 15-10.

The Cards took part in the St. James tournament Sept. 20 and will travel to Springfield Sept. 23.