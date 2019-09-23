2019 Homecoming Coronation took place at St. Mary's School Sunday evening, Sept. 22. Activities will continue all week.

St. Mary's High School Homecoming Coronation was held Sunday evening, Sept. 22. The evening included a prayer service, senior slide show, fall activity speeches, and the Coronation Skit presented by the junior class. Kyle Fischer was crowned Homecoming King and Lauren Hoffmann was crowned Homecoming Queen. The Homecoming Court included king candidates Marcus Lang, Carter Fromm, and Nick Labat; and queen candidates Lorena Butler, Madesen Roberts, and Caylee Seidl; plus junior attendants McKenna Ibberson and Mason Schottenbauer.