A Memorial Service for Thunder Brother of All, a sophomore at Redwood Valley High School, will be held in the Redwood Valley schools gym in Redwood Falls this Wednesday (Sept. 25) from 1-3 pm.



Local school administration is reminding parents that students who are planning to go to the memorial service will need written parental permission to attend. Contact the school for more information. Attendance is not required, and classes will be held for those students who do not attend the service.



The Redwood Area School District administration is working with the family and Stephens Funeral Service to coordinate the memorial service.