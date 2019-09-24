The New Horizons Crisis Center (NHCC) is pleased to announce that it has received a community impact grant award of $15,000 from United Way of Southwest Minnesota.

These funds will support NHCC’s Parenting Time (PT) program to provide supervised visits and safe exchanges for self-pay families in turmoil in Lincoln, Lyon and Murray and portions of Redwood counties.

The NHCC PT program serves children and their parents during difficult times of separation. Its PT program provides a positive, safe, neutral and interactive environment for children to spend time with their non-custodial parent(s).

The focus is the comfort and safety of the child(ren) involved in the program.

The PT program services consist of supervised visits as well as safe exchanges:

• Supervised visits – Supervised visits allow the non-custodial parent(s) to have visits with the child(ren) in a safe, neutral and supervised setting. A trained PT monitor oversees each supervised visit and records conversations and activities during the PT visit. Children are never left alone with the non-custodial parent(s).

• Safe exchanges – A safe exchange is the supervision of the transfer of child(ren) from one parent to the other parent. A trained PT monitor oversees and records the transfer, while allowing no contact with the estranged parents. The remaining contact between the parent and child(ren) is not supervised.

“Due to funding limitations last year, we had to limit our vital PT services to self-pay families in our communities. With this increased funding from United Way of Southwest Minnesota, we hope to meet all requests for these services this year,” said Carrie Buddy, NHCC executive director.

Since 1981, NHCC has been serving victims in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties of Southwest Minnesota. NHCC’s vision is to be the respected leader in victim services in southwest Minnesota. NHCC’s mission is to advocate for, support and empower victims of crime, while providing education, resources and prevention for our communities and partners. To learn more visit newhorizonscrisiscenter.org.

United Way of Southwest Minnesota serves people living in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Yellow Medicine and portions of Cottonwood, Lac qui Parle, Nobles and Redwood counties in Minnesota. United Way of Southwest Minnesota’s mission statement is “uniting people and resources to improve lives and strengthen communities in southwest Minnesota.” To learn more visit unitedwayswmn.org.