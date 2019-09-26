The University of Minnesota Crookston trap club is competing in the 2019 Fall Trap League as part of the USA College Clay Target League. Minnesota Crookston’s conference was announced for the 2019 season. The Golden Eagles will compete in a conference with Bemidji State University, Central Lakes College out of Brainerd, Minn., Mitchell Technical Institute out of Mitchell, S.D., and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College out of Fennimore, Wis.



A second conference in the Fall Trap League will consist of Kent State University out of Kent, Ohio, Lyon College out of Batesville, Ark., Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa., and University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.



The Golden Eagles are in their first competition week in the USA College Clay Target League. Their scores from Tues., Sept. 24 and Thurs., Sept. 26 will determine rankings within conference.