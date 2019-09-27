YME students are once again getting prepped for another Homecoming weekend. The week of festivities begins next Monday, September 30 and lasts until Friday, October 4.

Everything gets going on Monday when students arrive at school wearing clothing that matches that day’s theme: “Mismatch Day.” The JV Football team is playing Russell-Tyler-Ruthton later that evening. Monday also marks Drive a Tractor to School Day. Homecoming coronation is at 11:00 am that same day in the auditorium.

The clothing theme for Tuesday is “Throwback Day,” which means that students will get to wear their favorite retro clothing from ‘back in the day.’ The days is also packed with Junior High sporting events. The JH football team plays Lakeview and the JH volleyball squad plays against Montevideo. YME cross country competes against Montevideo, and Lady Sting volleyball plays TMB. There will be a bonfire on track by the football field after the varsity volleyball game.

On Wednesday, the theme will be “Rocker vs Rapper Day.” Academic Awards will be presented at 8:30 am in the auditorium and Powderpuff Football will kick off at 2 pm. FFA will also set up a petting zoo outside.

The clothing theme for Thursday is “Costume Day.” There will be an all-school Pep Fest in the Espeland Gymnasium at 2:00 pm followed by staff vs seniors dodgeball.

Finally, everything wraps-up on “Sting Pride Day” next Friday. The FFA Lunch Grill-Out is followed by the Homecoming Parade at 2 pm. The homecoming football game is scheduled against LQPV. The Sadie Hawkins Dance will begin after the conclusion of the game at the Lee-Mar Ranch.