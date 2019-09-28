50 years ago

September 1969

• With Minnesota’s duck and goose hunting season to start on Saturday, the Redwood Falls Sportsman's Club posted signs around the Lake Redwood lot where it kept its tame ducks and geese, reminding hunters that the animals on that lot were not fair game.

• The Christmas Seal association had its mobile X-ray machine make stops throughout the county to test residents for tuberculosis, tumors, enlarged heart, advanced emphysema or pneumonia.

• Redwood Falls High School counselor Phil Hall traveled to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., for a three-day orientation in what the academy offered high-school students interested in serving in the Navy.

• 2001: A Space Odyssey was the movie that was playing at the Falls Theatre.

• Generally the Gazette didn’t print letters to the editor sent anonymously, but it went ahead and printed one about litter in town, signed, “I’d Sign My Name But I’m a Coward.”

25 years ago

September 1994

• With an official unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, Redwood County had the lowest August unemployment rate in Minnesota.

• The hospital commission pondered a proposal to move the Affiliated Medical Center site into the Redwood Area Hospital.

• Iola Columbus of the Lower Sioux Community was chosen as one of 11 women nationwide as a recipient of the Resourceful Women Award, given by the San Francisco-based nonprofit Resourceful Women, for her work in starting the Grand-mother’s Society.

• When the RFHS Class of 1974 held its 20 year reunion, it auctioned off salvaged bricks of the old high school to donate to the booster club.

• To prevent flooded basements in town, the City of Redwood Falls received a $2.95 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to replace or upgrade seven trunk sewer systems – the largest public works project in the town’s history.

10 years ago

September 2009

• Because of the struggling economy, the Redwood Area United Way set a goal of $29,500 – about $10,000 lower than the previous year’s goal.

• Lester Dallman of Wabasso showed off his 23.83 pound kohlrabi grown in his garden; normal kohlrabis don’t get much larger than five pounds.

• Service Enterprises, Inc., in Redwood Falls celebrated its 40th anniversary.