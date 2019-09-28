With school in full swing, thousands of young people are joining FFA in Minnesota.

To support the development of these young people, future leaders for agriculture and their local communities, the Minnesota FFA Foundation is again offering the Blue Jackets Bright Futures program.

This program provides official FFA jackets to members who have completed an application indicating their desire to be involved with FFA programs. This is the 12th year the Minnesota FFA Foundation has offered the program.

“The Blue Jackets Bright Future program is a valuable program providing students with an FFA jacket to support their FFA involvement. A personalized FFA jacket provides recipients with a sense of pride while giving them ownership of their FFA experiences,” said Lavyne Rada, Minnesota FFA Association leadership development coordinator. “FFA plays an important role in developing agricultural and leadership skills in students while preparing them for their future careers.”

“The jacket is a symbol of tradition and pride for those who have worn the official FFA jacket. Many past members have sponsored jackets, but it’s not uncommon for individuals and companies to sponsor jackets because they appreciate what the organization does to develop young leaders,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation executive director.

To support the Blue Jacket Bright Future program, one can find more information as well as the donation brochure on the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s Web site which can be found at www.mnffafoundation.org.