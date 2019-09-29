Check out more fun sports history in our town of Sleepy Eye!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•The Indians football team defeated Gibbon by a score of 14-12. Ron Johnson, Steve Eckstein, and Wayne Novotny led the Indians rushing attack.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•Dave Carr of Sleepy Eye fired a hole-in-one at LeSueur Country Club on hole No. 10, a 145-yard hole with a seven-iron.

•Registration began for kids aged 8-13 for the 1979 Punt, Pass, and Kick competition. This competition was sponsored by the Sleepy Eye Jaycees and Hornbrook Ford.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•The St. Mary’s Knights football team defeated Gaylord in a 7-0 upset. The Knights came into the game as heavy underdogs and shut them down. Bill Pelzel and Lloyd Helget combined for 210 yards rushing. Cory Haala was moved to tight end and caught two passes for 18 yards.

•The Indians volleyball team defeated Redwood Falls 3-1 and fell to Sanborn-Lamberton 3-0. Kari Mickelson led the Indians by tallying 14 points throughout the night against Redwood Falls.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•The Indians football team forced five turnovers in a 37-7 blowout victory over Mountain Lake-Butterfield-Odin. The Indians, led by QB Jim Eckstein outgained MLBO through the air 259 yards to 3 yards.

•The Sleepy Eye Cross Country team’s top five runners all finished with team record times under 18-minutes. Emily Schwartz finished fourth while Geri Carr finished fifth.

10 Years Ago, 2009

•Both the Knights and Indians fell in their football homecoming games. The Indians lost 28-21 on a late touchdown by Cedar Mountain and the Knights fell 44-0.