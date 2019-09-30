A full day of events for all ages is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at Fort Ridgely State Park.

A full day of events for all ages is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at Fort Ridgely State Park. Volunteer seed collecting, history walks and autumn leaf and wildlife watching will all be offered at the park.

“Fall is a time of transition at the park,” said assistant park supervisor Joanne Svendsen. “We have a day filled with events ranging from nature hikes to a bonfire for our visitors to experience autumn.”

A volunteer naturalist will lead a guided hike that explores how wildlife and plant life are transitioning into autumn. The hour-long nature hikes will take place at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Park visitors can help DNR staff collect seeds from native plants. The seed collected will be used in the park to restore prairie communities. The prairie seed collecting volunteer opportunity will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Area naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead tours through the Fort Ridgely Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. The tours will demonstrate how historical figures and events are connected to the site.

A bonfire will be available 2 to 5 p.m. near the upper picnic shelter, where visitors and volunteers can enjoy free marshmallows for roasting. There will also be a history scavenger hunt.

Visitors should meet at the upper picnic shelter for all of these events. Contact Joanne Svendsen at 507-426-7840 or joanne.svendsen@state.mn.us with any questions.

The Oct. 5 events are free, but a vehicle permit ($7 for a one-day permit or $35 for a year-round permit) is required to enter the park.