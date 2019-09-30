North Dakota authorities say a woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding tipped over and threw both to the ground.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:20 p.m. Saturday near Grafton when the motorcycle's driver tried to avoid colliding with another vehicle on Highway 18.

The man, who was driving, was identified as 50-year-old James Olafson. His passenger, 43-year-old Laura Zelewski, died after being taken to a Grafton hospital. Authorities say neither was wearing a helmet.

The highway patrol is still investigating the accident.